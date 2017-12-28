Montevideo (Uruguay), Dec 28, 2017 (SPS) - The Senate of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay unanimously adopted a resolution expressing support to the cause of the Saharawi people. The speech that was delivered by the deputy Frente Amplio, Martínez Huelmo, made a review of the history of the conflict, highlighting the resolutions of international... + continue reading
Home
Occupied zones
Monday, 25/12/17
El-Aaiun (Occupied Territories), 25 December 2017 (SPS) - The mother of the 15 Saharawi abductees has demanded the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Raad Al-Hussein, to intervene with the... + continue reading
Solidarity
Confederation of Italian Regions and Municipalities in Solidarity with Saharawi People holds its annual session
Tuscany (Italy) 02 April 2017 (SPS) - The Confederation of Italian Regions and Municipalities in Solidarity with the Saharawi People held its regular session in the Tuscany region under the... + continue reading
Press
Friday, 03/11/17
According to information provided by her family, the Moroccan Occupation Authorities are not going to investigate the death of Minatu Ahl Shikh, a young woman who was murdered in Occupied Dakhla... + continue reading