Uruguay Senate reaffirms its support to Saharawi cause

Thursday, 28/12/2017
Montevideo (Uruguay), Dec 28, 2017 (SPS) - The Senate of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay unanimously adopted a resolution expressing support to the cause of the Saharawi people. The speech that was delivered by the deputy Frente Amplio, Martínez Huelmo, made a review of the history of the conflict, highlighting the resolutions of international... + continue reading

Sahrawi southern populations Community urged to step up struggle at all levels

Thursday, 28/12/2017

Western Sahara issue gains visibility in France in 2017, despite media blackout

Wednesday, 27/12/2017

President Brahim Gali: "We hope that the international community will contribute to push Morocco to accept the will for peace and peaceful coexistence in El Maghreb"

Wednesday, 27/12/2017

SADR Army cannot be confined forever to refugee status, says Defence minister

Tuesday, 26/12/2017

Balearic Islands Friendship Association with Saharawi People organizes a rally in support of Sahrawi political prisoners and disappeared

Tuesday, 26/12/2017

liberated City of Agüeinit hosts the 23rd Edition of the Martir El Uali Military Competition

Tuesday, 26/12/2017

SADR Army committed to its constitutional missions

Monday, 25/12/2017

Merida: Charity Gala for raising awareness about situation of Sahrawi refugees

Sunday, 24/12/2017

54th ANC Conference: President of Republic welcomes historic decisions in favour of Sahrawi struggle

Saturday, 23/12/2017

UJSARIO takes part at the 5th African Youth Union Conference

Thursday, 21/12/2017

Occupied zones

Mothers of 15 Saharawi abductees demand revealing whereabouts of their sons

Monday, 25/12/17
El-Aaiun (Occupied Territories), 25 December 2017 (SPS) - The mother of the 15 Saharawi abductees has demanded the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Raad Al-Hussein, to intervene with the... + continue reading
Sahrawi political detainee Mohammed al-Ayoubi sentenced to 20 years imprisonment
23/12/17
Sahrawi political prisoners of Gdeim Izik group are subjected to humiliating inspection
17/12/17
Deterioration of health condition of Sahrawi political prisoner Abdelmoula Alhafidi
17/12/17

Press

Adala UK demands an independent investigation into the death of ‘Minatu’ in occupied Dakhla.

Friday, 03/11/17
According to information provided by her family, the Moroccan Occupation Authorities are not going to investigate the death of Minatu Ahl Shikh, a young woman who was murdered in Occupied Dakhla... + continue reading
Morocco must take urgent action to stop the suffering of Saharawi prisoners and their families
17/10/17
Adala UK condemns Morocco's brutal repression of protests in El Aaiun
23/09/17
Namibia: Geingob Urges World to Resolve Western Sahara Issue
09/09/17

Saharwi's Media